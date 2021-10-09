OnePlus 9RT to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 display: Report

Beijing, Oct 9 OnePlus recently announced that its next smartphone OnePlus 9 RT will be up for pre-orders in China starting October 13, with the first sale on October 19. Now the company has confirmed the smartphone's key specs.

The OnePlus 9 RT will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, reports GSMArena.

It will sport a 120Hz E4 screen and pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging.

The smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera setup with the primary lens being a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor.

In addition, the phone appears to have glossy and matte finish and is tipped to come in three different shades.

The launch of OnePlus 9RT will also be accompanied by the launch of the TWS earbuds OnePlus Buds Z2. The earbuds are teased to have an active noise cancellation of 40 decibels.

Both the devices are also expected to launch in India, but the exact date is yet to be announced.

In another OnePlus news, the firm has announced that it will integrate the OxygenOS and ColorOS teams to plan the future software experience together.

OnePlus Founder and Chief Product Officer for OPPO, Pete Lau, said that the company is working hard to create better products and a better experience for the users.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor