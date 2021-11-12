OnePlus Nord 2 5G user who suffered severe burns due to explosion will get refund and medical expenses

A few days ago, a shocking incident took place when the OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone exploded. One user was seriously injured in the blast. Last week, a user reported the accident. The company has made a big announcement after the explosion in OnePlus Nord 2 and has taken an important decision immediately. Now a new report claims that the OnePlus company has issued a refund. The company has also shown willingness to bear the medical expenses of the victim.

This is not the first time the OnePlus Nord 2 5G has exploded. There have been some such incidents before. However, the user has been seriously injured in the recent blast. That is why users are now confused about the safety of One Plus Nord 2. A report from MySmartPrice seeking information from an injured person has surfaced. OnePlus has issued a refund for the blast. The company has promised to pay for the treatment of users.

According to the information received, the operational head of the company is also in touch with the victim for help. OnePlus has not confirmed anything yet. Even the users who reported the incident on Twitter have not given any update regarding the compensation yet. Earlier, the man had said that the company was in constant touch with him. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G was launched in India and in the global market in July. A few weeks after the launch, a user alleged that the phone had exploded a few days after it was purchased.