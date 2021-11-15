OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition announced, sale begins tomorrow

OnePlus has announced a special PAC-MAN Edition of the Nord 2 smartphone. The device will be available in India, Europe, and the UK.

After weeks of speculations and rumours, the company finally revealed details about the all-new PAC-MAN Edition device.

OnePlus India's official Twitter handle shared a sneak peek of the handset. The tweet read, "The OnePlus x PAC-MAN Edition is coming in hot on November 16, and it's hungry for new players to take it for a deep dive into retro arcade nostalgia. Learn how we spiced up OnePlus Nord 2 with lots of unique PAC-MAN content: http://onepl.us/HC."

Limited Edition phones usually bring forth cosmetic changes and special packaging with extra goodies and this is certainly the case with the brand new OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition.

Hardware-wise, it's the same phone that launched back in July with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel refreshing at 90Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and 4,500mAh battery but the design has received a cool overhaul, reported GSM Arena.

Fitting the retro gamer theme, the limited edition phone comes with a unique glow in the dark back with the puck-shaped character. There's also a special PAC-MAN silicone case with the colourful ghost characters in tow and exclusive colourful packaging.

As per GSM Arena, OnePlus has also added special PAC-MAN wallpapers, ringtones, custom icons, PAC-MAN inspired fingerprint unlock feature and charging animations as well as a pre-installed copy of the PAC-MAN 256 game.

The handset is designed in collaboration with Japanese video game company Bandai Namco and is the company's first limited edition smartphone with a built-in gaming theme and hardware design.

Priced at Rs. 37,999, the handset, which boasts a unique design inspired by the 80s arcade game, will go on sale starting tomorrow. It will be available for purchase via Amazon and OnePlus India's official website.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor