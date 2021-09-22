OnePlus 'T' series not happening this year

Putting all the speculations to rest, popular smartphone brand OnePlus has confirmed that the company will not launch a 'T' series flagship this year, which means the OnePlus 9T and 9T Pro are not happening.

As per Mashable India, the move comes as a part of the general OS announcement earlier on Tuesday to set a roadmap for what to expect from a software standpoint.

For the unversed, the company has been releasing the 'T' series phones as incremental upgrades to their already existing flagship, but this year seems like the company has decided to end the tradition.

According to Mashable India, the company claims that there would not be a OnePlus 9T, but there "will be other releases," which was not clearly mentioned by the company.

The rumoured OnePlus 9RT is expected to be an incremental upgrade to the earlier 8T model. It will reportedly feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a better-binned version of Snapdragon 870, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65-watt fast charging, and a 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary camera sensor.

The new model is said to likely be limited to Chinese and some other markets.

The company could also be working on a pair of new truly wireless earphones called the OnePlus Buds Z2, as per Mashable India.

The smart buds would be pretty similar to the earlier model and could feature active noise cancellation.

Both these devices are speculated to be launched sometime in October.

( With inputs from ANI )

