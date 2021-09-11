OPPO A11s may launch with Snapdragon 460 chipset

Beijing, Sep 11 OPPO is reportedly planning to launch its next budget smartphone, the A11s, in the coming weeks and now tipster Evan Blass has claimed that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 460 processor.

The OPPO A11s may sport a 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD panel with a hole-punch design. The screen is expected offer an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 269ppi pixel density, reports GizmoChina.

The device may launch in three variants including a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB trim, a 4 GB RAM + 128 GB model and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary camera with a pair of 2MP sensors, a depth sensor and a macro shooter and an 8MP sensor for selfies.

The ColorOS 7.2 UI-based Android 10 will come preinstalled on the device. In addition, the smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

The renders have leaked in two colours, including Black and White. The smartphone is being expected to launch in China first.

