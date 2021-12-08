Qualcomm may shift some Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 production to TSMC

San Francisco, Dec 8 Chipmaker Qualcomm announced that its latest premium 5G mobile platform Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC is manufactured in Samsung's 4nm foundries but now a new report has claimed that the production issues are forcing Qualcomm to shift part of the production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

According to industry sources, Qualcomm is not happy with Samsung's yields and it is not capable of producing all the needed chipsets so TSMC will likely take over part of the production, reports GSMArena.

TSMC is known to be one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and chips made by the company may outperform those made by Samsung.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is equipped with cutting-edge 5G, AI, gaming, camera, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies. It will be adopted by global OEMs and brands, with commercial devices expected by the end of 2021.

Equipped with the 4th gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, the new Snapdragon 8 is the most advanced 5G mobile platform and the world's first 5G modem-RF solution to reach 10 Gigabit download speeds.

Snapdragon 8 features the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System supporting the fastest Wi-Fi speeds available up to 3.6 Gbps over Wi-Fi 6 and 6E to ensure games and apps perform smoothly, even with multiple devices on one network.

This new premium mobile platform will take smartphone photography beyond pro.

