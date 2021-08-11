Researchers discover potential to reverse ageing in brain

A recent research from APC Microbiome Ireland (APC) at University College Cork (UCC) has introduced a novel approach to reverse aspects of ageing-related deterioration in the brain and cognitive function via the microbes in the gut.

The findings of the study were published in the scientific journal 'Nature Aging'.

As our population ages, one of the key global challenges is to develop strategies to maintain healthy brain function.

This ground-breaking research opens up potentially new therapeutic avenues in the form of microbial-based interventions to slow down brain ageing and associated cognitive problems.

The work was carried out by researchers in the Brain-Gut-Microbiota lab in APC led by Prof John F. Cryan, Vice President for Research and Innovation, University College Cork as well as a Principal Investigator at APC Microbiome Ireland an SFI Research Centre, based in University College Cork and Teagasc Moorepark.

There is a growing appreciation of the importance of the microbes in the gut on all aspects of physiology and medicine.

In this latest mouse study, the authors show that by transplanting microbes from young into old animals they could rejuvenate aspects of brain and immune function.

Prof John F. Cryan said, "Previous research published by the APC and other groups internationally has shown that the gut microbiome plays a key role in aging and the aging process."

Cryan added, "This new research is a potential game-changer, as we have established that the microbiome can be harnessed to reverse age-related brain deterioration. We also see evidence of improved learning ability and cognitive function."

Although very exciting, Cryan cautioned, "it is still early days and much more work is needed to see how these findings could be translated in humans."

APC Director Prof Paul Ross stated, "This research of Prof. Cryan and colleagues further demonstrates the importance of the gut microbiome in many aspects of health, and particularly across the brain/gut axis where brain functioning can be positively influenced."

Ross added, "The study opens up possibilities in the future to modulate gut microbiota as a therapeutic target to influence brain health."

The study was led by co-first authors Dr Marcus Boehme along with PhD students Katherine E. Guzzetta, and Thomaz Bastiaansen.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor