Samsung India invites applications for 6th campus programme

Gurugram, Oct 6 Tech giant Samsung on Wednesday invited applications for the sixth edition of its national campus programme Samsung EDGE.

This year, the programme will be conducted in three rounds where students from 20 campuses including top B-schools, engineering, and design schools will participate, the company said in a statement.

The teams should comprise of at least three students from within the campus across years and specialisations. Each team will present their unique solution showcasing cutting edge innovation and leadership skills.

The top three teams will get a cash prize along with a potential opportunity to work with Samsung.

In the first round, which is the campus round, each participating team is expected to work on research, analysis, brainstorming, and formulating the most innovative approach and submit an executive summary. Post evaluation, the shortlisted teams from the first round will work on a case study and submit their respective solutions for assessment.

The participants shortlisted from the regional round (second round) will compete in the national round. Top 8 teams shortlisted for the final round will be coached by Samsung leaders to enhance their solutions.

"We are launching the sixth edition of Samsung EDGE and are excited to see young Indian talent raising the bar every year with their leadership and problem-solving skills," Samsung SWA President & CEO Ken Kang said.

Launched in December 2016, Samsung EDGE is a first-of-its-kind campus programme that provides an opportunity to the country's best talent to come forward and exchange meaningful insights to get a head-start in their careers.

In 2020, 1,763 teams across India participated in the programme to present innovations around the theme 'The Era of UNTACT - New Days, New Ways'.

Team Secret Society of IIT Madras won for presenting a customer-centric, innovative solution to reach out to potential consumers in a contact-less way in the new normal.

