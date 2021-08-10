Samsung unveils new premium 4K projector in India

New Delhi, Aug 10 With an aim to offer better cinema experience in the comfort of your home, Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a premium range of 4K projector called 'The Premiere' in two models for the Indian consumers.

The LSP9T model of The Premiere is available at Rs 6,29,900, while the LSP7T is available at Rs 3,89,900, respectively, on Samsung's official online store, Samsung Shop and at select Samsung Smart Plazas.

"As people continue to spend more time at home, we see an increased demand for in-home entertainment technology that creates premium and differentiated experiences for consumers," Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

"The Premiere re-imagines the home cinema experience with an all-new compact design, 4K picture quality and big sound for tight spaces that can be used for any at-home activity and living room arrangements, without the hassles of cables and a bulky set-up," Pullan added.

The projector can be placed just 11.3 cm from the wall to project a high-quality screen of up to 130-inch.

It comes in an all-in-one compact, space-saving design that blends perfectly into a variety of settings and arrangements in your living space.

The projector also comes with built-in room-filling surround sound experience with Acoustic Beam technology so that no additional sound devices are required for an immersive experience. It delivers up to 40W and 4.2 channel sound for the LSP9T and an output of 30W and 2.2 channel experience for the LSP7T.

The projector tops out at 2,800 ANSI lumens of brightness that delivers sharp picture even in day-time, the company claimed.

The Premiere comes equipped with Game Mode that enables a vivid gaming experience on up to 130-inch screen size. Additionally, while running a game, one can have enhanced Gaming experience with Game Enhancer feature that provides realistic images through seamless motions.

The premium ultra-short throw laser projector range comes with three HDMI ports and one USB port to enable seamless connection to a gaming console.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor