Snapchat launches new lenses to celebrate Friendship Day 2021

Snapchat has introduced a set of new lenses or filters to celebrate Friendship Day 2021. The exciting new lenses will allow users to share virtual hugs, fun moments, and other expressions with their friends on the platform.

The lenses are designed for friends to express themselves with ease and create memorable moments together.

Snapchatters can share virtual hugs, appreciate their friends by narrating a brief story about them, answer fun questions or simply share the qualities they appreciate in their friends through these lenses.

While physically distant, Snapchatters are checking in on one another and keeping their connections strong.

According to Snapchat's second edition of the Friendship Report, COVID-19 has further accelerated the importance of digital connections in India with nearly 91 per cent saying that they have helped friends maintain their relationship, regardless of age and for 76 per cent of the ones surveyed, those conversations have been deeper, rather than focusing on surface-level topics.

Users can choose to scan the 'Snap' code with their Snapchat camera app to access these Lenses. All four of these Lenses can be unlocked for a limited period of time, ranging from 24 hours to 48 hours. The Lenses allow for different kinds of games to be played using the camera.

1. Open the Snapchat application and switch to the rear camera.

2. Tap on the screen and point it to one of the codes. The camera should do a scan. It will reflect that a new Lens has been found and unlocked for 24 hours or 48 hours depending on the filter.

3. Now interact with the Lense and try it out ahead of Friendship Day.

Just to jog your memory, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August, which happens to be August 1 this year.

Snapchat typically adds a range of new filters around upcoming festivals and events, and the Friendship Day Lenses aren't too much of a surprise.

Just around a week back, Snapchat had launched its Olympic-themed Cameos in the Sticker drawer and Chat, which will be available to users throughout the Tokyo Games.

The launch was geared towards Snapchat users, letting them support their country and show a bit more love towards their favourite Olympic sport.

To reinforce the need for such an introduction, Snapchat claims that users on the platform love sports with over 85 million users watching sports-based content on a monthly basis.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor