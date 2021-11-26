Stalin hopes TN will turn into a global IT centre

Chennai, Nov 26 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Friday expressed hope of turning the state into a global centre for information technology (IT) owing to his government's policies.

Inaugurating the 20th edition of CII Connect 2021 here, he assured that the government will consult the industry and solve all those issues that hinders industrial growth.

The CII Connect 2021 is an International Conference & Exhibition on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the Tamil Nadu government, the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu, the Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and the Software Technology Parks of India.

Stalin hoped the IT sector would contribute towards the state's economy reaching $1 trillion.

He said with the growth of the industrial sector and urbanisation, the government is focussed on infrastructure development and is implementing projects like metro rail expansion, setting up of new airports, and building road networks.

According to him, the government is carrying out various reform measures to enable ease of doing business through a single window clearance system.

He said all the local bodies in the state will be connected through broadband connectivity and the government wishes the presence of IT in all spheres of activity like agriculture, and industry.

According to Stalin, the state leads in the data centre segment and has come out with a new policy for that sector.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor