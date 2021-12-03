Tears of Joy emerges as most used emoji in 2021

New Delhi, Dec 3 Tears of Joy continues to be one of the most popular emoji used worldwide in 2021.

According to data collected by the Unicode Consortium, the not-for-profit organisation responsible for digitising the world's languages, Tears of Joy accounts for over 5 per cent of all emoji use.

Other top emoji in 2021 included rolling on the floor, laughing face, thumbs up, loudly crying face, hands pressed together, face blowing kiss, face with hearts, face with heart eyes, and smiling face.

"Emoji patterns are pretty universal across the subcategories... top-ranked emoji consistently represent multiple concepts so they are used in a wider variety of situations. As an example, let's look at clothing emoji. The top used is crown while the emoji collecting cobwebs in your keyboard seem to lack non-literal uses (like clutch bag, lab coat, and flat shoe," the report noted.

The rocket ship is the most used when it comes to "Transport-Air" symbols, flexed biceps for "Body-Parts," the bouquet for "Plant-Flower, the butterfly for "Animal" and the person doing a cartwheel takes the cake for the most popular "Person-Sport."

Flags fall under the least popular category with the country flags being the least used subcategory despite having the largest collection of 258 assorted emojis.

