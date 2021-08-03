UST to hire over 10K employees globally including in India

Bengaluru, Aug 3 Digital transformation solutions company UST has announced plans to hire over 10,000 new employees this year across the globe including in India.

The US-headquartered company said in a statement that it is hiring over 10,000 tech-savvy candidates, including 2,000 entry-level engineering positions, with digital proficiencies and key New-Age skills, to help clients transform their businesses with a human-centred approach.

"These new hires will support the ongoing development of our industry-leading products and platforms that will scale with the considerable growing demand for our solutions," said Manu Gopinath, Joint Chief Operating Officer, UST.

Currently with over 26,000 employees across 25 countries and 35 offices, UST is looking to add more technologists and creative thinkers to its expanding workforce.

The company seeks to grow workforce by 40 per cent to meet demand for digital solutions.

Entry-level employees who join UST undergo more than 100 hours of accelerated skilling programmes.

"With our flexibility and hybrid workplace culture, we embrace solving business-critical problems of our customers and promote entrepreneurship as they are the catalysts of innovation," said Alexander Varghese, Joint Chief Operating Officer, UST.

UST is recognised by 'Great Place to Work' in India, the UK, Mexico and the US.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor