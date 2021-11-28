Vivo tipped to launch tablet powered by Snapdragon 870

Vivo was expected to announce its first tablet in January, but that didn't happen, however, later in August, the company's VP said that they will launch a tablet in 2022, anytime between January and June.

According to GSM Arena, while people await more details from Vivo about its first tablet, a reliable tipster has revealed that the company will launch a tablet with the Snapdragon 870 SoC at the helm. Although it's unclear if they are referring to Vivo's first tablet or a different model.

Though the name of Vivo's tablet is not known yet, the company trademarked 'Vivo Pad' with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in June under Class 9, which covers several product categories, including PDAs and tablet computers.

A Vivo device believed to be a tablet was also spotted on TUV's website with an 8,040 mAh battery.

Vivo isn't the first company under the BBK Electronics group to launch a tablet. That honour goes to Realme, which launched the Realme Pad in September with a slim design, metal build, Helio G80 chip, 10.4" screen, and a 7,100 mAh battery.

Apart from Vivo, OnePlus and Oppo are also expected to enter the tablet segment. The former trademarked 'OnePlus Pad' with EUIPO in July, and an image leaked of the latter's slate earlier this month.

A few leaked screenshots revealed that the Oppo Pad (tentative name) will come with the Snapdragon 870 SoC, 6GB RAM, 256GB storage, Android 11-based ColorOS 12, and a 120Hz screen, which as per reports is an 11" LCD with a 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution.

The tipster also claimed that the Oppo Pad will come with a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera, pack an 8,080 mAh battery, and have a base price of CNY2,000 in China.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor