Western Digital launches SSD for content creators

New Delhi, Dec 13 Storage solutions major Western Digital (WD) on Monday launched a new consumer solid state drive (SSD) product 'WD Blue SN570 NVMe' for the growing community of creators around the world.

The WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD is now available for purchase from the select IT retail along with Amazon.in at a starting price of Rs 3899 and comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

"At the heart of Western Digital lies innovation, and we are very excited to add this device to the house of WD's diverse SSD portfolio. Especially designed for content creators, this powerful new internal drive delivers up to 5X the speed of our best SATA SSDs, so creators can let their imagination flow and worry less about PC lag or load times." said Khalid Wani, Senior Director - Sales, India, Western Digital said in a statement.

The new internal flash drive is a powerful solution for upgrading current PCs or optimizing a custom build, the company claims.

To keep creators inspired, each new purchase of a WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD comes with a one-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud, offering access to some of the best creative apps and services such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, Premiere Pro and InDesign.

Meanwhile, WD was the top scorer in the overall Internal SSD market in the second quarter of 2021, a report said on Thursday.

According to Cyber Media Research (CMR), the India Consumer Internal SSD market (SATA & PCIe/NVMe) shipments witnessed a 15 per cent decline when compared to the first quarter. On an year-over-year (YoY) basis, the overall market registered a significant 317 per cent growth.

In the overall India Consumer Internal SSD market, WD captured 14 per cent market share followed by Crucial capturing 11 per cent and Kingston at third position with 9 per cent share.

