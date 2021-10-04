Whatsapp and Instagram not working across globe, reasons not known

WhatsApp Messenger along with Instagram, a photo and video-sharing social networking service, and Facebook Messenger — all owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook, Inc faced a global outage on Tuesday. Users across the globe were not able to send messages or open the website. A number of people have reported that the instant messaging platform and the social media applications are not working for them on numerous web platforms. The servers continue to remain down at the time of writing this article and Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are currently inaccessible.

Messaging app WhatsApp, as well as Instagram and Facebook have crashed for users worldwide on Monday evening.#WhatsAppDown | #Facebook | #Instagramhttps://t.co/KXPBCFkoiL — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 4, 2021