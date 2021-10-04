WhatsApp issues official statement, after users unable to receive and send messages

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 4, 2021 11:42 PM2021-10-04T23:42:12+5:302021-10-04T23:42:55+5:30

Facebook and its owned applications WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger are reporting loading issues worldwide due to severe outrage ...

WhatsApp issues official statement, after users unable to receive and send messages | WhatsApp issues official statement, after users unable to receive and send messages

WhatsApp issues official statement, after users unable to receive and send messages

Next

Facebook and its owned applications WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger are reporting loading issues worldwide due to severe outrage as several users complained. WhatsApp was down for over 14,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 3,000 users.

WhatsApp too reached out to its users via Twitter to acknowledge the outage. Meanwhile, Twitter was bombarded with several memes on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram's outage. The WhatsApp messaging app is unable to send or receive messages while Instagram and Facebook's messaging platforms are also facing an outage. 
 

Open in app
Tags :WhatsappWhatsApp downFacebook