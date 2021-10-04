WhatsApp issues official statement, after users unable to receive and send messages

Facebook and its owned applications WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger are reporting loading issues worldwide due to severe outrage as several users complained. WhatsApp was down for over 14,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 3,000 users.

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.



Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

WhatsApp too reached out to its users via Twitter to acknowledge the outage. Meanwhile, Twitter was bombarded with several memes on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram's outage. The WhatsApp messaging app is unable to send or receive messages while Instagram and Facebook's messaging platforms are also facing an outage.

