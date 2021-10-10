Xiaomi to launch 2022 Redmi Smart TV X on Oct 20

Beijing, Oct 10 Xiaomi has officially announced that it will launch the new 2022 Redmi Smart TV X on October 20 in China.

The announcement was made by the Xiaomi TV account but it didn't reveal any details of the upcoming TV, reports GizmoChina.

The new 2022 Redmi Smart TV X wiL feature a refreshing strength.

The Redmi Smart TV X series was officially released in May 2020.

The 2020 model was announced in three sizes - 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches. There is a chance the Redmi Smart TV X 2022 will also be available in multiple sizes.

The existing TV adopts a metal frame and a minimalist full-screen design. The screen-to-body ratio is as high as 97 per cent and there was a 55-inch variant only.

The Redmi Smart TV X has 2GB+32GB storage and supports Dolby sound. The whole system comes standard with MEMC motion compensation technology + 60Hz intelligent algorithm compensation.

The TV offers four video platforms and supports 2000+ device linkages.

