Xiaomi to update 9 of its smartphones to MIUI 13: Report

Beijing, Nov 22 Xiaomi's founder Lei Jun recently confirmed that the next major version of the company's user interface (UI) 'MIUI 13' is on track to arrive soon and now the firm is almost ready to update nine of its smartphones to the upcoming major MIUI version.

The list was found inside MIUI 13's source code and the stable version for the Mi Mix 4, Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 10S, Redmi K40, K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ will likely arrive pretty soon, reports GSMArena.

The MIUI 13 will deliver performance and battery optimisations along with a revamped UI design.

Jun also said that the MIUI 13 will bring lots of changes that will greatly improve the user experience.

The update was earlier planned for the Mi MIX 4 release. However, the developers needed more time to improve the software.

Lei Jun also noted that the recently announced MIUI 12.5's battery optimisations is contributing to the Redmi Note 11 Pro battery life.

The company announced that MIUI 12.5 Enhanced brings several performance-related tweaks. With the update, the system performance will drop by less than 5 per cent after 36 months.

It will also bring Atomic or Atomized Memory features that will let a user keep more apps in the background.

