AITA women's tennis: Apoorva in pre-quarters with upset win; Samhita wins

Bengaluru, Oct 5 Karnataka's Apoorva SB recorded the first upset victory of the tournament when she ousted sixth seed Veda Varshita of Tamil Nadu 7-5, 6-1 to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the AITA Rs 1 lakh Women's tennis tournament played under the aegis of KSLTA here on Tuesday.

Barring the lone upset of the day, all the other fancied players advanced to the last 16 stage without much ado.

Second seed Samhitha SaI C of Tamil Nadu cruised past host state's Charmi Gopinath 6-1, 6-0 while fifth seed Prathiba Prasad Narayan (Karnataka) blanked Vidhyalakshmi of Tamil Nadu 6-0, 6-0.

In other matches, Bela Tamhankar of Maharashtra defeated Aneesha Sai Shree Kamma of Andhra Pradesh 6-1. 6-3 while Yashika Venu of Karnataka beat statemate Hridayesha Pal 6-3. 6-0.

Results (Seedings in prefix, States in brackets)

Women's singles (Round of 32): Lakshanya Vishwanath (KAR) bt Darshana Dinesh (TN) 6-2, 6-0; 5-Prathiba Prasad Narayan (KAR) bt Vidhyalakshmi S (TN) 6-0, 6-0; Apoorva SB (KAR) bt 6-Veda Varshita (TN) 7-5, 6-1; 7-Bela Tamhankar (MAH) bt Aneesha Sai Shree Kamma (AP) 6-1, 6-3; Saidiya Balaji (TN) bt Anusha Kondaveeti (AP) 6-3, 6-3; 2-Samhitha SaI C (TN) bt Charmi Gopinath (KAR) 6-1, 6-0; Yashika Venu (KAR) bt Hridayeshi Pai (KAR) 6-3, 6-0; Adithi Are (TS) bt A Bala Gayathri Snigdha (KAR) 6-2, 6-2.

