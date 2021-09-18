Davis Cup: Finland takes unassailable 3-0 lead against India

Finland won their Davis Cup tie against India after taking an unassailable 3-0 lead here at Espoo Metro Areena on Day 2 of World Group I first round on Saturday.

The duo from Finland Harri Heliovaara and Henri Kontinen defeated the Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan by 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) in one hour and 28 minutes.

In the do-or-die match for the Indian team, the visitors started very carefully and held the service throughout. But in tie-break, the Finnish duo came clutch as they broke the serve of visitors to take the one-set lead.

The second set also played out the same as the teams held their service and hosts again held their nerves better to win the tie for Finland.

Match four of the tie will be played between Patrik Niklas-Salminen and Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

Earlier on Friday, straight-set victories for Otto Virtanen and Emil Ruusuvuori handed Finland a 2-0 lead over India after the opening day of play.

Virtanen overcame a ranking gap of more than 250 places to defeat Indian No. 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3, 7-6(1) before Ruusuvuori recorded a 6-4, 7-5 triumph against Ramkumar Ramanathan to leave Finland on the brink of victory.

( With inputs from ANI )

