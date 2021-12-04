Iga Swiatek splits with coach Piotr Sierzputowski

Poland's Iga Swiatek has parted ways with her coach of five years Piotr Sierzputowski, the 2020 French Open champion said on Saturday.

Sierzputowski has been at the helm for Swiatek's successful junior career, which included a junior Wimbledon title in 2018, and her grinding success through the ITF Tour as she worked to get her ranking up to earn direct entry into WTA events.

The coach further helped develop Swiatek's game on the professional tour, leading her to the Roland Garros title in 2020. The 29-year-old was also named the coach of the year in 2020 by the Women's Tennis Association

"This change is really challenging for me and this decision wasn't easy, either," Swiatek said in an Instagram post.

"I found out that sometimes in our professional life we need changes to develop more, evolve and meet other people with whom we're going to create a cooperation for the next stages of our development."

"I would like to thank you coach for everything that you did for me," she added.

The 20-year-old did not name his replacement ahead of the 2022 season.

( With inputs from ANI )

