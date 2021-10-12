Ishaque, Ramya given top billing at Pro Circuit tennis event

Bengaluru, Oct 12 The 2010 Asian Games medallist Vishnu Vardhan of Telangana will be among the favourites for the men's singles title when the main draw of the Rs 2 lakh prize money KSLTA-AITA Pro Circuit 2021 event starts here on Wednesday.

Vishnu Vardhan is seeded fourth but will be starting the event on a high having won the AITA M'n's championship title here a fortnight ago.

Ishaque Eqbal of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu's Ramya Natarajan have been given the top billing for the event which was supposed to start on Tuesday but has been delayed by heavy rains.

With the qualifying rounds overflowing into Tuesday owing to incessant rains in the city, the main draw will begin from Wednesday, the KSLTA said in a release on Tuesday.

Karnataka's Rishi Reddy who is in sublime form is seeded No. 2 in'the men's category while Madhya'Pradesh's Yash Yadav is seeded third.

In the women's category, Ramya who is ranked 17th on AITA rankings had to qualify due to her late entry. Karnataka's Pratibha Prasad Narayan is seeded second while Avishka Gupta of Telangana and Kerala's Gayatri Rajesh Menon are seeded third and fourth respectively.

Final qualifying results:

Men's Singles: S Kosaraju bt S Biddaiah 8-5; S Sheshadri bt Arya Raja Raj 8-3; Chetan Gadiyal bt A. Eesambattu 8-3; H Srujan bt S Kotarkonda 8-2; Raju M bt Chandan Shivraj 8-5; Jeffrey Sam Prakash bt Aditya Arora 8-6; Kiruthik Kalyaan bt Nithilan Eric 8-7 (5); Rashein Samul bt Mandeep K Reddy 8-5.

Women's singles: Ramya Natarajan bt Hridayeshi Pai 8-1; S Kutwal bt Jennifer Chako 8-3; Gagana Mohan Kumar bt Sonicka Jagadeesh 8-2; Kanika Sivaraman bt Charmi Gopinath 8-1; Naisha Srivatsav bt P Narayan 8-1; Kashmira Manohar bt S Naik 8-5; N Sekar Chandrashekar bt Viveha Sivaraman 8-1; Kaajal Ramishetty bt Harini Parthiban 8-2.

