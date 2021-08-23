Sania Mirza, Christina Mchale storm into quarter-finals of Cleveland Championships

India's ace tennis star Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships in the women's doubles event.

The Indo-American duo dominated and won their match 6-3, 6-2 against Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu at Cleveland on Sunday night.

Mirza and her partner from the USA never gave Kalashnikova and Andreea any chance to settle in the match as they captured the first set very easily. The second set was no different as they provided no respite to their opponents and stormed into the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 tournament.

Earlier last week, Sania and her Tunisian partner Ons Jabeur bowed out of the women's doubles event at the ATP Masters 1000 Western and Southern Cincinnati Open following a straight-set defeat against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-2 in the first round match of the tournament.

( With inputs from ANI )

