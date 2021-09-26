Sania Mirza-Zhang Shuai bag Ostrava Open doubles title

Indian ace tennis star Sania Mirza bagged women's doubles title of Ostrava Open 2021 with her Chinese partner Zhang Shuai in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai defeated USA's Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand 6-3, 6-2 in the final to claim the title.

This was Mirza's first WTA title in 20 months. Before this, the Indian tennis star's last WTA title was at the Hobart International in January 2020, where Sania and Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok won the women's doubles event, as per olympics.com.

Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai, the third seeds at the Ostrava WTA event, looked in charge out of the blocks and kept their opponents on the backfoot throughout the first set. A break point in the sixth game saw the Indo-Chinese pair take a 4-2 lead and ride the advantage to win the opening set.

The second game was also rather easy for the Indo-Chinese pair as Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe failed to produce any resistance. Mirza and Shuai clinched the title by winning the last set 6-2.

The win was also Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai first title as a doubles team. The pair's maiden team up was at the Luxembourg Open earlier this month, where the duo was ousted in the quarter-finals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor