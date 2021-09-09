Good news for Ph D aspirants; RRC presentation schedule of 11 subjects issued

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

There is good news for Ph D admissions aspirants as the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started issuing a much-awaited schedule of presentations to be given Research and Recognition Committee (RRC).

The presentation schedule of 11 subjects candidates was released. The names of the subjects are as follows; Tourism Administration, Commerce, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Food Technology, Electronics Engineering, Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemical, Fine Arts and Dramatics. The candidates will give a presentation of their research proposals between September 15 and 18.

It may be noted that the university divided the admission process in two phases.

In the first phase, Ph D Entrance Test (PET) was conducted between January and March 2021. Nearly 4,000 candidates were declared eligible for the second phase, registration which was also completed in June.

Each candidate will have to give the presentation of their research paper before RRC. A merit list will be prepared on the basis of whole performance of candidates.

The candidates will be provided admissions on the basis of the merit list.

Thousands of candidates have been for the presentation. Finally, the university released a presentation schedule of 11 subjects for the candidates who registered online and submitted a hard copy. The venue of the presentation will be the department of the respective subject.