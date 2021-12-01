Last farewell to Comrade Manohar Taksal

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

Senior communist leader and freedom fighter Comrade Manohar Taksal was cremated on Wednesday afternoon at Kailasnagar crematorium. His funeral procession began from CPI office in Khokadpura at 10.30 am and reached Kailashnagar in the afternoon. The funeral procession was attended by a large number of leaders and activists of the communist and Ambedkari movement.

Taksal's body was covered in communist flag. Activists at the front of the funeral procession were holding red flags in their hands. Chants of Jaibhim, Lal Salam, Inquilab Zindabad were being raised in the procession. Rounds were fired in the air by the police to salute the freedom fighter at the crematorium. A mourning meeting will be held on December 8 at 5 pm to pay homage to Taksal at CPI office.

CPI national secretary Bhalchandra Kango, state secretary Tukaram Bhasme, Rajan Kshirsagar, Namdev Chavan, Subhash Lande, Smita Pansare, Subhash Lomte, BH Gaikwad, prof Sushila Morale, Mangal Khinvansara, Usha Satpute and hundreds of activists were present on the occasion.