Lions Annachatra inaugurated at cancer hospital

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

The Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana and ISKCON Annamrita Foundation have started 'Lions Annachatra' at Government Cancer Hospital that provides meals to patients and their relatives at nominal rates. The facility was recently inaugurated by Lions district governor Dilip Modi.

The concept behind the annachatra was to reduce the inconvenience caused to the patients and their relatives for getting food. Through the annachatra anybody could get a full meal at Rs 10.The facility will be open from 11 am to 1 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm daily. A special van has been allocated for the service. Superintendent government cancer hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad District eye surgeon Dr. Jyoti Munde, Mahavir Patni, regional president Rajesh Bharuka, club secretary Dr Manohar Agrawal, treasurer Rajesh Shukla, Gajanan Jhalwar and other members were present.