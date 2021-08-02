Emirates Cricket Board announces launch of Premier League T20 tournament

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have announced a new T20 league named Premier League T20. The inaugural edition of this competition will get underway on January 2022. Six teams are set to participate in the league. Some of the big names are expected to participate in the Premier League T20 alongside several local players. Of the six teams, at least a couple of them will involve parties who own IPL franchises as well. According to a Cricbuzz report, Shahrukh Khan-owned Knight Riders franchise and GMR, co-owners of Delhi Capitals, are likely to be part of the tournament.

The report further adds, that the ECB is in discussions with Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. "UAE's Inaugural Premier League T20 will be played across UAE in January and February 2022. The new six-team franchise-style league has been sanctioned by Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Emirates Cricket Board Chairman Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan," the ECB said in a statement. "The hallmark of the new league is that it will have the highest number of international players in a squad. This unique aspect of the league will attract some of the biggest names in world cricket while also giving a platform and international exposure to upcoming players. "The ECB launched the logo on Monday which depicts UAE's national symbol - a Falcon.