Franchises upset with BCCI after T Natarajan tests positive in UAE bio-bubble

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler, T Natarajan tested positive for Covid-19 after a scheduled RT-PCR test on Wednesday. The latest development, has upset IPL team owners as farnchises feel BCCI this time is not taking full protection against Covid-19’.One of the BCCI officials said, “It is unfortunate, very worrying. One or two more instances like what happened with SRH camp can derail the league again. BCCI & everyone else needs to take more precautions, we are extremely baffled by what has happened with Natarajan. All protection, measures have been taken by BCCI. SRH management told us that Natarajan right from the Day 1 of landing in UAE hasn’t moved out of bio-bubble. It can be, that while boarding or in-flight to UAE he got infected but for now we are completely unaware. He is isolated for now along with his close contacts and we are vigilant about the entire SRH team now.



One of the team owners was not only upset but also very surprised that ‘BCCI is cutting cost on such a small thing. The contact tracing app was a very good way to track bubble breaches, but BCCI is not using the same this time and are are relying on the afflicted person’s inputs to monitor the spread.' Meanwhile, The BCCI has requested all the franchises to be extra cautious in phase 2 of the competition. The governing body also asked the franchises to follow proper social distancing norms, wear masks whilst travelling and during practice sessions. The development is a major blow to SRH, who could not avail his services in the first leg due to injury. The 30-year-old Natarajan has 20 IPL wickets from 24 matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad's hopes of making up for the poor results in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season were dashed by Delhi Capitals, who registered an eight-wicket win yesterday over the 2016 champions. Skipper Kane Williamson was disappointed by the result but said they have to keep focusing on their game and and "trying to improve" to salvage a difficult campaign. He blamed the poor start by his team against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday as the reason for their defeat. SRH are currently, languishing at the bottom of the table after only one win in eight matches



