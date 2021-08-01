Oman in the fray to host 6 games for ICC Men's T20 World Cup

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has opened up on the feasibility of hosting matches in Oman. Oman and the UAE would be the venues for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place from the 17th of October to the 15th of November. Jay Shah believes co-hosting the World Cup would be a significant step for Oman to enter the global stage. The BCCI is the host of the global tournament, and the allocation of games is its discretion. In the meeting in Delhi, it is learnt, the BCCI discussed the viability of holding matches in Oman. With Oman having qualified for the tournament, their team is clubbed with Bangladesh, Scotland and Papua New Guinea in Group B of first round. Six league matches of that group could take place in Muscat. Only one venue, Oman Cricket Academy Ground, is being considered for the tournament.

"I am particularly delighted to be in Oman. As a major force in world cricket, the BCCI has always endeavoured to promote and assist Associate Nations. In my capacity as Asian Cricket Council President, my vision is to take cricket far and deep into Asia. Co-hosting the World Cup will put Oman Cricket on the global stage. They are also playing the Qualifiers and it will be an icing on the cake if they make it to the Super 12s," BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said while launching the tournament in Muscat earlier this month. The Group A matches of Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia may take place in Abu Dhabi which would have completed hosting their share of the IPL games early with the last one to be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on October 8. The tournament concludes only a week later. The first round of the World Cup games may run from October 17 to 22 with four teams qualifying for the Super 12s, which could start on October 23.

