Actress Pooja Bedi tests COVID-19 positive

Actress Pooja Bedi has tested COVID-19 positive. Along with the actress her fiancee and her maid have also tested positive for the virus.

Pooja Bedi has not taken a single dose of Corona vaccine so far. In fact, she has no intention of getting vaccinated. Pooja herself has informed that she is corona positive. Pooja Bedi shared a video on Instagram. "COVID POSITIVE!!!! I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as its my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing. You do what's right for you. Each to their own ❤

Caution. not panic"