Media portal compares Arjun and Malaika's wealth, upset actor says ‘Sad and Shameful’

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently slammed a news report comparing his and his ladylove Malaika Arora's wealth. In a now-deleted post on Instagram, the Gunday, actor wrote that it is 'sad and shameful' to see discourse like this in 2021.On Saturday, Arjun has posted a screenshot of a headline used by a media house to compare him financially with Malaika and also question the diva's source of wealth. Expressing anger over it, the actor wrote, "It's sad & shameful to read a daft headline like this is 2021. Of course she earns well & has worked for so many years to be in a place not be compared to anyone let alone me."

The headline in Hindi shared by a media outlet read, “Arjun Kapoor se kafi zayada ameer hai Malaika Arora, janiye khan se hoti hai 100 crore rupee ki kamai (Malaika Arora is richer than Arjun Kapoor, know from where Rs 100 crore is earned!)”.Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son, Arhaan. Last year, in an Instagram Live with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun confessed he would not hide his marriage from fans but said that he and Malaika aren't thinking about tying the knot yet. Arjun and Malaika are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. They have been dating for years now and made their relationship official in 2019, via an Instagram post, sharing a loved-up photo, holding hands as they rang in the 'Ki and Ka' star's special day.