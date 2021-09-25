Palash Sen on first Euphoria album in nine years

New Delhi, Sep 25 Indie pop band Euphoria band of 'Dhoom Pichak Dhoom' fame recently released a music album after a long gap of nine years. The album is uniquely titled 'Sale'.

In an exclusive interview with , Palash Sen, the founder of Euphoria, shared what made the band compose an album after nine years. 'Sale' is Euphoria's eighth music album after 'Sharnaagat' in 2012.

The album 'Sale' is a result of 17 years of hard work. "You can safely say that we have been making this album for over 17 years. 'Kesariya' was composed 17 years ago during a road trip with my brother Ayushmann Khurrana from Delhi to Shimla. The last entrant on the record was the title song, which was made just a little over 2 months ago," said Palash, whose band created popular songs like 'Maeri', 'Ab Na Jaa' among many others.

The album 'Sale' consists of the songs - 'Sale', 'Kesariya', 'Saahiba', 'Baavra', 'Khwaamkhaa', 'Saajna', and 'I Like It'.

He added, "Honestly, this album came together because of our sheer determination to keep fighting and because of the people who refused to give up on us and on good music."

Palash said he was pulled down several times in Bollywood. "Also because of people who tried to shut us out...the Bollywood exec who told me how to make a song...and a so-called friend who told me Euphoria wasn't relevant anymore. You can knock us down, but we will get up again and we will never be out."

Palash said the band has been active and releasing singles over the last decade.

"We have been actively releasing singles over the last 10 years, but somehow an album was always on the cards."

"Hardly anyone is releasing an independent album nowadays. The so-called indie songs too are controlled by labels. So, we had to step up and take the challenge. We dared to do it, and I seriously hope more indie artists follow suit."

Talking about the thought process of keeping a unique name 'Sale', Palash expressed, "The situation around us, the times we live in, the people I met, the people I lost and the friends I made. Over the past decade, I have seen almost everything I know being compromised for a price...any price! It actually forced me to ask myself a lot of questions."

He added, "This album is based on real stories, of real people known to me, and mostly about the truth I know. This album reinforced my faith in my band. In a world full of buyers and sellers, Euphoria will never be a sellout! And the only thing we are putting on Sale is our emotions for people to window shop or perhaps give us what we are asking for - only love!"

Sharing the mood of the album, he said, "A little bit of anger, a little bit of fun, a little bit of melancholy and a whole lotta love! The overtones are of disappointment with the system...the undertones are mischievous and euphoric!"

The band is promoting their album through NFT. Talking about the experimental way of promotions, Palash said, "We released 'Sale' as an NFT earlier this month. So that was a huge experiment for us. NFTs can potentially change the way music is consumed globally and we are proud to be the torchbearers in our country."

