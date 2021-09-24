WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor schools a fan for not wearing mask

Janhvi Kapoor schooled a fan for not wearing a mask amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Dhadak actress was approached by a fan for a selfie, while the actress posed for a selfie, as she walked off, she told him to wear a mask. She is seen saying "Aapko Bhi Mask Pehnna Chahiye (You should also wear a mask.)"

'Aapko bhi mask phena chahiye'; #JanhviKapoor tells a fan to wear his mask when approaches her for a selfie. pic.twitter.com/cBVTUPnzTC — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) September 24, 2021

Another fan with a kid is also seen posing with the actress for a selfie as she walks to her car. On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Now, she will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by Aanand L Rai. Apart from this, she also will be seen in the Hindi remake of Helen. Reportedly, she has begun shooting for it. It will be produced by Boney Kapoor.

