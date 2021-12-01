COVID-19: Chewing gum ‘traps 95% of Covid particles in your mouth’, claims study

The Corona pandemic has plagued the world for the past year. The new variant of the Corona has raised concerns among many. Scientists are working day and night to control the spread of corona. Currently vaccination is the only weapon to prevent the spread of corona. An omicron variant of the Corona was recently discovered in South Africa. Experts say that this variant is transmitting faster than the Delta variant. As a result, most countries are cautious about imposing restrictions on foreign travelers.

Experimental chewing gum is now available to ward off the dangers of covid. Scientists claim that this chewing gum traps 95% of the covid particles in the human mouth which helps in preventing the spread of the disease in the body. According to one study, this chewing gum works like a net. Coronavirus particles are trapped in it. Therefore, Saliva limits the spread of the virus. When infected people talk, breathe and cough, there is a risk of spreading the disease but chewing gum prevents it from spreading.

Special chewing gum contains ACE2 protein. Which extends to the cell surface. The virus infects cells, but recent experiments have shown that when the particles of the virus mix with the ACE2 of the chewing gum, the viral load decreases. When the chewing gum sample was tested, the viral load was about 95 percent lost.

According to the Modular Theory report from the research team at the University of Pennsylvania, the taste of this chewing gum will be similar to the gum we regularly eat. This chewing gum can be stored for a long time at normal temperature. This chewing gum does not damage the ACE2 protein molecules. It is used to reduce the viral load on saliva. Along with the vaccine, this chewing gum will benefit the patients. In countries where the vaccine is not yet available or unaffordable, scientists say it will be of great benefit. However, the chewing gum is not currently available for use, but studies have shown that it prevents the spread of the virus in infected people.