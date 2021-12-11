Omicron Variant: Pfizer vaccine booster dose 90 effective on omicron variant, reveals research

A third dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine, a booster dose, is 90 percent effective against the omicron variant of the corona, according to research. This will help reduce mortality by 90 percent, according to research in Israel. The study included people aged 50 and over who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago, according to a research report published Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The 8,43,208 participants in the research were classified into two groups. One of these groups included people who received a booster dose, while the other group included people who did not receive a booster dose. The results of the study of these two groups were compared with each other.

Researchers from the Cellit Health Service and Ben-Gurion University in Israel have found that a booster (third) dose of Pfizer's covid vaccine can reduce delta-type deaths from the corona virus by up to 90 percent.

Corona vaccination is rapidly gaining ground around the world. At the same time, the number of corona-infected patients is also steadily increasing. So far, the number of coronavirus infections worldwide has exceeded 26 crore 93 lakh 21 thousand 866. So far, the corona has caused more than 53 lakh 10 thousand deaths.