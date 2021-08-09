Zydus Cadila's vaccine to get approval soon

The corona vaccination campaign in India could soon be a huge success. Zydus Cadila's corona vaccine may soon be approved for emergency use. If that happens, it will be the sixth vaccine to be used in India. On particular note is the Zydus Cadila vaccine is for people over 12 years of age. If the Zydus vaccine is approved, it will be the first vaccine in the country for children between the ages of 12 and 18. Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadillac has developed the world's first DNA-based covid vaccine. It's efficacy rate in the test has been reported to be 77 percent.

So far, a total of 5 vaccines have been approved in India. Of these, three vaccines, Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik-V, are being used across the country. In addition, modern, Johnson & Johnson (single dose) vaccines have been approved. Now, if Zydus Cadila is approved, it will be the sixth vaccine in the country. More than 50 crore doses have been administered in India so far.

The Government of India aims to provide at least one dose of the vaccine to all adults by December 2021. Also, it is expected that one crore vaccines will be given daily in the country by September.