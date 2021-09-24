Biggest edition of Myntra's Big Fashion Festival from October 3-10

Bengaluru, Sep 24 Myntra has announced the arrival of its ‘Big Fashion Festival, the festive seasons most-awaited shopping carnival for fashion, lifestyle and beauty products, across categories, slated to be held between October 3 and 10.

Early Access dates for Myntra Insiders, Myntra's loyalty programme members, are October 1 and 2. The upcoming edition of Big Fashion Festival, brings with it the choicest selection from ~7000 brands, offering the largest-ever collection of ~10 lakh styles, making it one of the biggest fashion events in the country, this festive season.

The 8-day event offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for shoppers to pick the latest designs and styles, especially ethnic wear, from popular brands like BIBA, W, Libas Anouk, to revel in festive spirits throughout the year. Myntra expects over 1.1 million first-time shoppers to shop for their festive needs during the event. This time, more brands than ever before, offer the best of popular domestic and international brands including Mango, H&M, PUMA, Marks & Spencer, along with a focus on regional festive ensembles, to enable shoppers to ace their celebratory festive looks.

In addition to ethnic wear, shoppers have a plethora of options at best value offers from various brands and across several other categories, such as kids wear, women's wear, home décor, watches and wearables, jewellery, men's wear, beauty and personal care, footwear and gifting, to offer the best value for customers across their festive buying needs.

Being the go-to festive fashion shopping destination, there are an array of benefits for first-time users of the platform.

* First-time shoppers will also get coupons worth Rs 1000 that can be used for future purchases from across categories

* New users will be able to enjoy free shipping for a month to embrace the festive fervour

* Offers for new-signups start right from the pre-buzz period which can be used as the event commences

* New users on Myntra can anticipate a one-time special cost saving on their first purchase during the event

* All shoppers can also look forward to winning exciting coupons from multiple brands every day with fresh scratch cards being handed out daily on the pre-buzz page

Big Festive Launches

Elevating the shopping experience further, this year, in a first-of-its-kind showcase segment, Myntra is hosting many new brand launches and limited editions of festive designer collections from across categories, under ‘Big Festive Launches', ahead of the Big Fashion Festival. Shoppers have been able to wishlist their favorites from the pre-buzz page on the Myntra platform since 21st September. These include an impressive festive collaboration between Pantaloons and popular designer Krishna Mehta, Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor's collaboration with Indya, to create their stylish Autumn festive line, starting at MRP Rs 999 (incl of taxes), Pothys' exquisite range of beautiful south silk sarees at never-before sharp pricing, Fossil's collection of suave watches, starting at Rs 3999 and Airdopes 101 from cutting-edge homegrown brand, boAt, at an incredible price of Rs 999, among others.

Last year, Myntra's Big Fashion Festival witnessed an overwhelming response from shoppers across the country, with over 14 million shoppers flanking the platform on Day 1 of the event. This year Myntra is focused on making the Big Fashion Festival even trendier, bigger and better than its previous editions.

Speaking about the Big Fashion Festival, Amar Nagaram, CEO Myntra, said, "The upcoming edition of the Big Fashion Festival, is slated to be a never-before festive shopping experience to shoppers across the country, with the largest selection at best value offers. There are many new brands across categories and have put up the best edition of the marquee event, which is the most awaited and sought-after by both shoppers and brands alike. We are delighted to usher in the festive season with the Big Fashion Festival and make this year's festive shopping the most memorable one for our growing customer base."

‘Never-Before-Seen' Offers for Myntra Insiders, members of Myntra's loyalty programme:

* Free shipping for 6 months, until 15 Feb 2022

* Insider Exclusive offers from 150+ brands

* Vouchers from top brands

Early access for Myntra Insiders

Early Access will commence on October 1 starting at midnight, with the best value deals from a host of brands such as Puma, Vero Moda, Roadster Life Co., Nike, Levi's and more. The ‘Play & Earn' feature will allow users to be able to play games and redeem their stars to get attarctive rewards.

All customers will also be able to unlock 10% additional savings with ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit and debit cards.

Logistics and Supply chain

Myntra has also given a major boost to its supply chain network, including MENSA (Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation) partners and has increased its capacity of last-mile deliveries by expanding its kirana store network by ~30 per cent taking the count of its kirana store network to over 25000 to reach customers across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor