Car bomb explosion in Yemen's Aden kills two people

Two people were killed after a vehicle rigged with explosives blasted in Yemen's city of Aden, the Belqees TV channel reported on Sunday, citing a source.

New agencies have earlier reported that the blast targeted a road convoy with local officials, including Aden's governor who survived the attack. Belqees TV added that the country's agriculture minister was also among them and survived.

"Two are dead and several are injured in the explosion of a car bomb, the target of which was the convoy of the Aden governor," the source was quoted as saying.

According to Al Jazeera, citing sources, four people accompanying the governor were injured. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor