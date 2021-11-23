Coronavirus cases rise again in the US; stress on health system in 15 states

The coronavirus cases in the United States has again started to increase. Despite the availability of vaccines to control corona, the number of corona patients in hospitals here is on the rise once again. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, covid cases is on the rise in many parts of the country, as it was in November last year. According to a report by Bloomberg, patients with corona infection or suspected need more ICU beds in 15 states than a year ago. In country-based Colorado, Minnesota and Michigan, the number of patients admitted to the ICU so far is 41, 37 and 34 percent, respectively.

Michigan has the highest number of cases per capita. However, no restrictions have been issued in the state so far. Administrative departments in the state are encouraging everyone to wear masks and get vaccinated. Ali Mokdad, a professor at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said: "Many of our doctors are constantly in the hospital.

Patients suffering from other ailments do not get beds as ICU beds are needed for corona patients. Which is more dangerous for them. The number of cases of corona infection has been declining for the past two months. Due to the Delta variant, the covid cases are increasing. People are said to be at home because of the cold. According to experts, protection from vaccines is declining, so the corona pandemic could face another major wave this winter. On the other hand, in the increasing cases of corona, American health organizations are once again seeking to provide vaccine protection to the people. In such cases, US health agencies have approved booster doses of anti-corona vaccines.