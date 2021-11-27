Omicron Variant:Here's what vaccine companies said about new Covid variant?

The new variant of the Corona has cast a shadow over the world. One country has imposed a 14-day lockdown and the others have begun imposing restrictions. India has made screening mandatory for travelers from 12 countries. The WHO has expressed concern about the dangers of the new variant. Now there are reactions from companies making vaccines on corona. US drugmaker Moderna has said it will build a booster dose against a new variant of the Corona. The Omicron variant is associated with mutations. We will keep an eye on this variant for a few more days. Pfizer and Bioentech have added to the fear among the people. "We cannot say whether the vaccine we have developed is effective on this new covid variant," the drug companies said on Saturday.

Russia's Sputnik, which claims to be the world's first vaccine, said it would try to launch a vaccine against the new Corona variant within 100 days.

South African scientists on Thursday announced the discovery of a B.1.1.529 variant of the Corona. Now this variant has been found in two other countries, Israel and Belgium. A patient has also been found in Hong Kong. According to the WHO, about 100 genome sequencing of this variant has been reported so far. Shockingly, many infected with this variant received both doses of the corona vaccine. Even more shocking was the fact that an Israeli who was infected with the new variant also received a booster dose.

On May 31 this year, the WHO introduced an "easy way" to name the types of corona virus. The Greek letters were assigned to each type in sequence. Covid variants have so far been named as 'Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zita, Ita, Theta, Ota, Kappa, Lambda, Mu'.