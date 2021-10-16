COVID-19 cases in Russia rises, more than 1000 deaths in a day

While corona cases have been declining in the country, corona has wreaked havoc in neighboring Russia. Corona killed 1,002 people in Russia on Saturday. This is the highest death toll since the Corona pandemic began. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia is also growing rapidly. In the last 24 hours, 33,208 new patients have been found in Russia. There have been 2,22,315 deaths from corona to date. Russia is also supplying Corona vaccine Sputnik V around the world. Importantly, Russia launched the world’s first corona vaccine. The results of this vaccine or even its testing have not been widely tested. The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved by India and is being given in many places.

According to Russia's Coronavirus Task Force, 79 million new corona cases have been reported in the country so far. Russia is the 5th most affected country by the Corona. The Russian president's office has accused Russia of increasing the number of deaths due to corona vaccination. The corona vaccination campaign in Russia has slowed. The Russians themselves do not believe in the corona vaccine made by their country. They are afraid of any new medical product. There are 24 crore corona patients worldwide. More than 48.8 lakh people have died. 6.58 billion people worldwide have been vaccinated.