COVID returns in China's Wuhan, all residents to be tested

The coronavirus spread around the world from Wuhan, China. In 2019, the first corona patient was found in Wuhan. After that, corona spread in Europe, USA and India.

However, compared to other countries, China brought the Corona disaster under control sooner. So there is an atmosphere of suspicion around the world about China.

At the same time, the Corona crisis is back in Wuhan, China.

For the first time in over a year, a corona patient has been reported in Wuhan. Since then, the administration has decided to test all the people in the city for corona. A campaign will be launched to test covid of all citizens in the city, said local administrative officer Li Tao. The city of Wuhan has a total population of over 1 million.

But now the first corona patient has been found in Wuhan. This has raised the concern of the administration.