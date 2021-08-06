Delta variant spread in 135 countries around world, WHO releases statistics

The whole world is fighting the Coronavirus virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the delta variant of the corona, which is considered extremely dangerous, has spread in 135 countries.

In a global epidemiological update, the WHO said beta was spread in 132 countries and gamma variants in 81 countries. That being said, the alpha variant has been found in 182 countries or territories. The first delta variant to be found in India has been found in 135 countries.

More than 4 million corona infections have been reported worldwide between July 26 and August 1 last week. This increase is due to a significant increase in the number of patients in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Pacific.

This is an increase of 37 per cent and 33 per cent over the previous week. In Southeast Asia, the number has increased by 9 percent.

Corona killed 64,000 people worldwide this week. This number is down eight percent from last week.

Also in the western Pacific and eastern Mediterranean, the death toll fell by 48 and 31 percent, respectively, compared to last week.

Last week, the most new cases were reported in the United States. There were 5,43,420 new patients, up by 9 percent.

In India, 2,83,923 new cases were reported, an increase of seven per cent. In Indonesia, 2,73,891 new cases were reported, up 5 percent.

In Brazil, 2,47,830 new cases were reported, up 24 percent. In Iran, 2,06,722 new cases were reported, an increase of 27 percent.

Southeast Asia sees 9% increase in new cases-

The number of new patients in the Southeast Asia region has increased by nine percent compared to last week (about 841,000 patients). Also, the weekly death toll has remained the same as last week (22,000 deaths). Most of the new patients in this area are from India. A staggering 2,83,923 new patients have come forward here. Eighty per cent of the patients in the area are from India, Indonesia and Thailand.