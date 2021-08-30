New Zealand: Woman suffers heart attack after being vaccinated against covid

The whole world is currently battling coronavirus since more than a year. Many countries are currently focusing on vaccination campaigns to control the coronavirus. In New Zealand, a woman has died due to corona vaccine. According to a review by the country’s independent Covid-19 vaccine safety monitoring board, the deceased is a woman who died due to myocarditis, a rare side effect of the Pfizer shot.

But the woman's age was not disclosed.The woman died of myocarditis, according to a statement issued by the New Zealand Ministry of Health. This is known as the very rare side effect of Covid 19 vaccine Pfizer. The Covid 19 vaccine monitoring board has confirmed that it is a heart related disease.

Myocarditis is a problem caused by inflammation of the heart muscle. So it affects the blood vessels in the heart. Under normal circumstances, there is difficulty in pumping blood to the heart. Causing irregular heartbeats. The heart muscle works hard to pump oxygenated blood. Which causes swelling in the muscles.

A delta variant of the coronavirus has caused havoc in Auckland, New Zealand. A two-week lockdown has been imposed here in view of the growing number of corona patients. According to WorldDometer, 3,519 people have been infected with Covid 19 in New Zealand, of which 26 have died. The Corona pandemic has killed 2,890 people. There are 603 active cases of corona virus in New Zealand. Who are currently undergoing treatment.