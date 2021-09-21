Pfizer claims their vaccine on coronavirus effective for children 5 to 11 years old

The Coronavirus crisis is still raging globally. The second wave of the corona continues, followed by a third wave. However, young children are said to be most at risk from the third wave. Similarly, a company that now develops a corona vaccine has developed a vaccine for young children that claims to be more effective.

India is also preparing to bring the Covaxin vaccine for emergency use in children, and tests are being conducted. In the United States, children under the age of 18 are being vaccinated. Against this background, Pfizer's vaccine is now said to be effective for children between the ages of 5 and 11, the company claims so.

Experts have warned that during the third wave children are at the highest risk, and steps are being taken globally. However, large-scale immunizations have not yet begun for most children. So it is being said that emphasis is being laid on it now. According to Pfizer, their vaccine is effective for children between the ages of 5 and 11 and is expected to be approved by the US authorities soon. It has been said that vaccination can be a very important step for children in this age group. Pfizer's partner, the German company Biontech, has developed a vaccine for children over 12 years of age. However, it is claimed that vaccines are not available for children below that age.