Central govt writes letter to Maha govt, advises to exercise curbs during Dahi Handi & Ganeshotsav

Although the impact of the second wave of corona, which swept across the country in April-May, has now abated, the number of corona patients in states like Maharashtra and Kerala is yet to decline. The Corona situation in both these states is raising concerns among the central government. In Maharashtra, meanwhile, the next few days are festive and worrying. Against this backdrop, the central government has written a letter to the state government warning of caution.

In the letter, the central government has said that Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav will be held in the next few days. This can lead to large crowds. Therefore, the state government should ban crowds and large public events at the local level. During these festivals, the central government has also suggested banning the gathering of people at the local level to prevent the spread of corona.

In a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the number of patients coming forward every day has come down in the last one month. However, there are some districts in Maharashtra where the number of infections is increasing. Now the rules have been implemented by the Union Home Ministry under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

He said the order suggested that the state government should impose restrictions at the local level on the backdrop of public events as well as public gatherings during the upcoming festivals in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Center has advised the state government to focus on tests, tracks, treat, vaccinations and covid-appropriate behavior.

The last few days have seen an increase in corona patients in Mumbai. In such situation, BMC has advised the citizens of Mumbai to test their corona immediately if they come in contact with any infected person. On August 26, 397 corona patients were found in Mumbai. This was the highest number of patients found since July 28.