CoronaVirus in Maharashtra: Threat of third wave in December; Don't panic, but be careful, says Rajesh Tope

The second wave of corona in the country has subsided after the first week of May. After that the number of corona patients began to decrease. As the corona outbreak was brought under control, many began to behave carelessly. This has increased the risk of corona. A third wave of corona is expected in the state in December. However, the intensity of this wave may be less. People should not be afraid. But be careful, Health Minister Rajesh Tope has appealed. The third wave of corona in the state could occur in December. However, its intensity will not be high. The pace of vaccination in the state is good. Therefore, the intensity of the third wave will not be much, said Health Minister Dr. Rajesh Tope said. The first wave of Corona occurred in September 2020, and the second in April 2021.

More than 80 per cent people in the state have been vaccinated. Vaccination has played an important role in preventing the spread of corona. The transition rate is lower than before. The mortality rate is close to zero. But a third wave of corona could occur in December. However, due to the good speed of vaccination, the cases will not be much. The need for ICU and oxygen will also decrease during this period, Tope said.

The death rate in the state is 2.12 percent. This rate is the highest in the country. At present, 9,678 corona patients are undergoing treatment in the state, Tope said. There is no shortage of vaccines in the state. We have adequate doses of vaccines available. At present, there are 1.77 crore doses left, including 1.13 crore doses of Covishield and 64 lakh doses of Covaxin.

