COVID-19: 4 infected with Delta Plus in Thane in Maharashtra

The health system is gearing up to block a possible third wave as the second wave of corona recedes. Meanwhile, four Delta Plus patients have been identified in Thane.

One of the patients is from Navi Mumbai, while the other three are from Thane. Accordingly, the search for other citizens who came in contact with them has now begun.

Work has also started to find out when and where these patients were admitted for treatment.

So far 1,36,189 patients have been diagnosed with covid disease in Thane. 1,33,537 of them have been cured and discharged. The recovery rate in Thane is 98.05 percent.

The mortality rate is 1.52 per cent. Accordingly, up to 2068 patients have died due to corona. At present, 584 patients are undergoing treatment. As a result, while the number of covid cases in the district, including Thane, is declining, the second wave is also receding.

But now shocking information has come to light that a new variant of Corona Delta Plus has entered in Thane. Four Delta Plus patients have been found in Thane, according to the district health department. Sources said that this information has now been given to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Thane Municipal Corporation in the meeting held at the Collectorate.

Out of these four patients found in Thane, 3 patients are from Thane and one patient is from Navi Mumbai area. They range in age from 22 to 35 and include two women and two men. But now that their report has arrived, the health department has also started to trace them. Accordingly, the health department has started inquiring about the hospital where the patients were admitted, where they are staying, who else came in contact with them.